Beat Kaytranada’s New Video Game and Unlock ‘99.9%’ Bonus Track

Montreal producer Kaytranada is building hype for the release of his upcoming debut LP 99.9% next month with a new video game, playable on his website. Get over 100 points and you’ll unlock a free download of bonus track “Nobody Beats The Kay.”

In the game, you guide an airplane through a brightly-colored landscape designed by artist Ricardo Cavolo, who also worked on the album’s artwork. Tapping your mouse will make the plane fly, and it’s up to you to keep it from crashing, while collecting golden coins, weed leaves, and crowns.



Videos by VICE

99.9% will be available May 6 via XL Recordings, pre-order the record here.