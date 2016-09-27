Kaytranada and Syd’s New Video Pays Homage to Early 90s Black Sitcoms

Montreal producer Kaytranada shared an endearingly playful music video today for “You’re The One” featuring Syd, off his Polaris Prize-winning debut album 99.9%. Bearing a distinctly 90s stylistic signature, the clip finds the producer assisting a Coming to America-referencing prince character on his search to find the woman of his dreams. The female character is having a low-key sleepover with a couple friends when, to her surprise, he manages to connect them by airing a local news segment, bringing them gifts and then taking them to meet the prince at a luxurious party.



The clip was directed by Illusive Media’s Shomi Patwary, who explained his direction in the press release. “Stylistically it was influenced by the look of black sitcoms from the early 90s—from Martin to Living Single and UPN sitcoms,” he said.

Chicago’s Chance the Rapper recently confirmed that his collaborative single “They Say” with Kaytranada will see release in the near future. “Kaytranada produced it a minute ago for the third mixtape in its early stages, and he’s gonna release it soon, I think,” he said.

