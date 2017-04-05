KBO Team Uses Drone to Simulate First Pitch from Heaven in Honor of Andy Marte

First pitch of the Day featuring KT’s drone pic.twitter.com/PzlWy4a4KQ

The Korea Baseball Organization is known for several things. First and foremost among those things are extravagant batflips, which are awesome. Not far behind, though, are extravagant first pitch ceremonies. Previous entries in the KBO first pitch canon include martial artistry, archery, and a lovely tribute to 50 Cent. Now we can add Drone Intended to Simulate a First Pitch From Heaven to the list.

So turns out that the drone was designed by the team to be “the first pitch from heaven” by late Andy Marte. #KBO https://t.co/uMFXE1N4hn

Former major leaguer Andy Marte was killed in a car accident in the Dominican Republic in January, just days after Kansas City Royals pitcher was killed in a separate crash. Marte last played in MLB in 2014, with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and had spent the last two seasons playing for KT Wiz in the KBO. For their home opener, KT Wiz honored Marte with a fireworks display and a baseball-shaped drone that was piloted into a target behind home plate, where a mascot whiffed on the “pitch.”

Here’s what it looked like from the drone’s perspective:

This is honestly one of the best tributes I’ve ever seen. We should all be so lucky to be honored in such a way.