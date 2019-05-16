Watch Keanu Reeves Be Keanu Reeves in the Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Always Be My Maybe’

Netflix has been killing the rom-com game lately, with hits like Set it Up and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. And this morning, they finally dropped an official trailer for Always Be My Maybe, the newest rom-com starring and co-written by Ali Wong and Randall Park.

Judging by the trailer, the movie has it all: a reference to one of the best Mariah Carey bangers of all time; sensual, close-up shots of decadent food; Wong and Park’s signature acerbic senses of humor; cultural jokes that will make Asian-American viewers groan with their resonance (who among us hasn’t witnessed an Asian parent’s Very Direct Questioning about how much money their crush is making?).

Wong plays Sasha, a go-getter chef—the trailer calls her “Asian Oprah”—who is opening another restaurant in her hometown of San Francisco. Once there, she bumps into Marcus (Randall Park), a lifelong friend who has stayed in San Francisco and works for his father’s air conditioning installation company. The trailer shows the ex-best friend duo through the years—enduring terrible beanies, haircuts, and braces—as they navigate a gradual rekindling of that old flame.

And what gets in the way of this romance, you might ask? Only the best part of the trailer: Keanu Reeves himself shows up to flex his ageless handsomeness and throw a wrench in the whole thing. He waltzes into a fancy dinner scene, soulful brown eyes glistening, shoulder-length hair absolutely flowing in the wind, before pulling Ali Wong in for a round of lusty compliments. “I miss your thumbs,” Wong croons in his ear. “You’re so good with your thumbs.”

Does this film already look impeccable? Obviously, yes, inject this shit right into my veins.

Is this the exact film I wanted during Asian Pacific American Heritage Month? Duh.

Is this film just an excuse for Wong to date some of the hottest Asian men working in film today? The answer definitely isn’t just a no. (Daniel Dae Kim plays the man SHE TURNS DOWN. I mean, come on.)

I can’t wait to watch this film 50 times.



