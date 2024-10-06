Keanu Reeves Is a Race Car Driver Now

Keanu Reeves is showing off some real-life speed. On Saturday, the actor made his professional auto racing debut. He competed in the Toyota GR Cup at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Out of 33 racers, Reeves finished in 25th place, CNN reported. The result came after Reeves spun out his car into the grass. An uninjured Reeves recovered and was able to complete the race.

Then, on Saturday, Reeves drove again, finishing one place higher than the day before.

In both races, Reeves was driving the No. 92 BRZRKR car. The car’s name is in reference to The Book of Elsewhere, the graphic novel Reeves co-wrote with China Miéville.

Keanu Reeves made his professional racing debut this weekend in the Toyota GR Cup 🏁



Reeves is a long-time fan of racing. In 2009, the Speed actor won Long Beach Toyota Grand Prix’s celebrity racing event. Then, in 2022, Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant attended the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

At the time, Reeves, who hosted and produced a docuseries about the 2009 Formula 1 World Championship, said the event was “thrilling.”

“It was absolutely amazing to be that close,” he said, per Express. “… I think being that close to it, just seeing the speed and the way that they’re going at the turns and exiting the turns is something unbelievable.”