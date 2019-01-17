Keanu Tries to Kill Boban Marjanovic with a Book in New ‘John Wick 3’ Trailer

One of the nice things about being a basketball player in Los Angeles is that you get a lot of nods from Hollywood. (Oh, you thought LeBron moved out there for the air quality?) And one of the nice things about being Boban Marjanovic is that you’re a pretty distinctive looking large dude, and that might play well in, say, an action flick.

So here we are: at the perfect intersection of four-wheeler riding Boban and Hollywood, and it seems to find him cast as a large, severe-looking assassin in the dog-death retribution action franchise John Wick. Good choice! Now let’s check him out in action in the trailer released today:

Yeah, Boban was awesome in that, wasn’t he? Oh, you didn’t catch him? Fair enough—trailers these days require a hit of Adderrall and 0.5 speed to catch everything that’s going on. Thankfully, the Clippers isolated the scant few milliseconds where Boban makes an appearance:

What’s happening here? Is Boban some kind of jacked librarian? How tall is Keanu Reeves? How does Keanu Reeves know that Boban likes eating books? And why is he so graciously helping Boban eat one? Which book is it? Is it particularly tasty? Hopefully all of these questions will be answered by the movie.

In the meantime, we’ll just watch this GIF on loop until our eyes roll out of our heads.

