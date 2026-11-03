Keep 4, Cut 4: Eight One-Hit Wonders That Defined the 90s

There are videos circulating, usually involving football players, where people choose to either keep or cut players who are named. They go through each name, deciding whether they’d keep or cut that player.

Here at Noisey, we’re going to do the same but with one-hit wonders of the 90s. Let’s pretend I’m selecting songs for the ultimate 90s playlist, and we can only keep four 4 out of 8 options. I’ll respectfully decide whether I’d keep the one-hit wonder or cut the song while making the playlist. Let’s play “Keep 4, Cut 4.”

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“Groove Is In The Heart” by Deee-Lite

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Keep. Here’s why. Released in 1990, this hit took the sounds of the underground New York club scene into the mainstream upon release. It was a cultural catalyst early on in the decade, and belongs on the ultimate 90s playlist.

“What Is Love” by Haddaway

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I went back and forth on this one, but I can only choose four. Cut. There’s no denying, the song was a massive dance hit. I will admit, if we’re making the ultimate 90s playlist, this one would easily be the fifth choice if I had the option.

“Save Tonight” by Eagle-Eye Cherry

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Cut. I’m never mad when this cool, casual 90s hit comes on the radio. Its acoustic-driven flow makes you want to cruise down a highway, listening to the song on a cassette with the windows down. But is it so defining that it belongs on the ultimate playlist? I hate to say it, but no.

“Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba

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Keep, and I’m just being fair. There’s no denying this song’s popularity in the late 90s. If we’re making the ultimate 90s playlist, this one must be included. Personally, I don’t listen to this one in my free time. But it wouldn’t be right to exclude this song from the playlist. Congrats Chumbawamba, you made the team.

“Whoomp! There It Is” by Tag Team

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Cut. This is easily one of the most quotable hits of the 1990s. But the main reason I’d cut it is that it feels more like a cliché, novelty hit when compared to other songs on the playlist. Again, with only being able to keep four options, I’m going to cut this one.

“Cotton Eye Joe” by Rednex

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Speaking of novelty hits, this one gets the cut as well. We never truly needed a techno-dance version of the traditional folk song, but we got it in the 90s. This song was inescapable throughout the rest of the decade, so we’ll go ahead and leave this off the playlist.

“What’s Up” by 4 Non Blondes

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Keep. You simply can’t have a karaoke night without this 1993 hit. With how big this hit still is, it’s amazing that the band released only one album. That’s about to change when the band releases a second album in 2027. This song belongs on nearly every 90s playlist. Just watch a room full of people irresistibly sing along to this hit when you put it on, as justification for why I’m keeping it.

“Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix)” by Los del Rio

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I know I seemed previously dismissive of novelty hits, but this one is arguably the most iconic of the 90s. We’re keeping “Macarena”. The dance became a global craze, and to this day even younger generations immediately know how to do the Macarena. Therefore, it’s essentially for the ultimate 90s playlist.

It was a tough decision for most of these, but if we can only keep four, these are my choices. Decisions had to be made. These may not be the same for everyone, and that’s the fun in “Keep 4, Cut 4.”

Photo by: Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images