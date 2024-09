Seventeen years ago, Insane Clown Posse had a dream. Their fans, the Juggalos, would gather for a musical festival filled with rapping, Faygo, and all around clown love. They called it the Gathering of the Juggalos. Seventeen years later, the festival is still kicking. Broadly photographer Amy Lombard traveled to Thornville, Ohio, to photograph the Juggalos, female wrestlers, a beauty pageant, ICP’s little people backup dancers, and other participants of the annual clown love festival.