Keep it Canada is the newest original series on MUNCHIES. Starring chef Matty Matheson, the show takes viewers to amazing food destinations in the Great North to meet with fellow chefs, foragers, and other food industry stars. Matty cooks his way through Canada as he gets to know his home country better than ever before. Episode 1 premieres next week!

Read our interview with Matty to learn more about Keep It Canada.

Videos by VICE

Subscribe here for more MUNCHIES!