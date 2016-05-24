Keep It Simple, Stupid with This Classic Guacamole

In this life, you will encounter people who over-complicate things.

The guy in the phone shop who wants to upgrade you to a bumper-3G-premium-data-package phone plan, when all you popped in for was a screen protector. The housemate who insists on colour-coding the contents of your fridge (woe betide anyone putting leftover pasta on the green shelf). Whichever genius decided multi-pocketed jackets were a good idea.

Videos by VICE

You know what these people could use a lesson from? Guacamole.

The Mexican staple is delicious proof that good things are often simple. Stupidly simple, in fact. Anything added to the sacrosanct combo of avocado, onion, jalapeno, and fresh lemon juice (looking at you, pea-wielding New York media types), is a nothing more than an unnecessary flourish.

Serve with just a garden-fresh salsa and mound of tortilla chips. Because isn’t our world complicated enough already?