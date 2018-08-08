Keeping up With K-Pop Fan Slang

We’re getting very up close and personal with the love for Korean pop music love in India, and its surrounding industry. Let super fans power your soundtrack, tell you how to talk and walk K-pop style, in the best that K-pop fashion has to offer. Read more here.

Actions speak louder than words, music transcends language, and nothing says what’s on your mind quite like slang. Bringing K-pop into the mix makes it one level weirder/deeper. Its massive appeal in India is a classic example of how little language matters in music. Fans swear by K-pop slang, inspite of borderline racist judgements like ‘Yeh kya Chinese bol rahe ho?’ (What kind of Chinese are you speaking). They express their love and baby hearts through it, they have intense fan wars with it and feel that one step closer to their idols with a conversation peppered with unnie and michyeo.



Daebak: Great victory, success or just something awesome. Use it to express whole-hearted happiness or to be incredibly sarcastic. It really depends on your tone.

Michyeo: Crazy, mad, lost his/her marbles. To be used for the next time your friend decides to turn into Banksy overnight and spray paints his building wall. Or to describe a wild night out.

Jjang: The best, good, greatest. Use this to compliment someone who has done their best or when they achieve their most ideal outcome. Or use it to follow an orgasm. Your choice.

Nagajusaeyo: Please leave, go away. Use it in a context of disappointment and irritation against something said or done by others for which you believe they must change their location or leave a group chat.

Unnie/Noona: Older sister used by females/males respectively. A term of endearment for someone you respect and look up to. Also helpful when you’re grovelling.

Chukkhae: Congratulations. When you want to compliment a person’s performance, whether they just beat you in a breakdance battle or got a much-deserved promotion. And while this one’s sounds similar to the derogatory Hindi term for a transgender person, make sure you use it in the right context.

Isaanghae: Strange, weird. Save this for the time you want to mutter under your breath when caught in the middle of an unsettling situation.

Byuntae: Pervert, creep. Applicable to almost every man we encounter on the road. And those moments when you’re at a bar and the weird guy just won’t stop hitting on you. Or if you’re looking for ideas of what to call your loathsome ex.

Yeobo: Darling. Think of it as a refreshing pick-up line.

Kiyowo: Cute, adorable. To discreetly bring to your friend’s attention when someone gorgeous walks by. Also another cool pick-up line.