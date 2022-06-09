Bro, This Site Will Give You Rx Hair Loss Meds Without a Trip to the Doc

Alright, man: Take a breath, then another, and run a hand through your once-luscious mane. We both know you can feel it, dude. The thinning on top; the thicker sides and back. You can see it, too—your hairline creeping up at your temples, slowly but surely receding toward your crown with the promise of a hatted future full of sunburnt scalps and long, wistful looks in the mirror. Age has made hairless your head, soldier, and baldness is coming—whether you like it or not. But now that we’ve got your existential anxiety racing, we’re gonna take the temp back down by reassuring you that there are options for hair help, and that you aren’t necessarily gonna end up with a Stanley Tucci nog—not that there’s anything wrong with that; he’s a sex symbol! I mean, The Rock? Need we say more? Alright, alright—back to how you can keep your hair as much as possible.

It used to be that when your hair started looking like a slowly deteriorating dandelion on your head, you could either 1) panic, but do nothing proactive, 2) head to the pharmacy and stare listlessly at boxes of Rogaine, or 3) begrudgingly make an appointment with a doctor or dermatologist to explore prescription options that might really work.

But now, there’s a fourth and way better option: direct-to-consumer, proven-to-help options like Keeps, a company which offers the only two FDA-approved, scientifically backed treatments for male pattern baldness. Done are days of trying to avoid eye contact with the clumps of hair that litter the bottom of the tub post-shampooing—and yes, you can finally stop your search for the best baldness treatments, and stop worrying about how you’re going to manage your once-impending transition into being a “hat guy.”

Now, the reason why Keeps is newsworthy—especially for you, our close bro who still reads VICE, goes to the live shows of obscure, medium-abrasive bands, and is also hurtling toward middle age at a terrifying speed—is because it requires zero trips to a doctor or pharmacy, and brings these treatments straight to your door via mail, for half the cost. And since 42 percent of men deal with male pattern baldness before the age of 50, this is a service that can help a hell of a lot of dudes. Here’s more on what Keeps is and how it works.

What is Keeps?

Keeps was founded by two dudes looking for an affordable and convenient hair loss solution. (Aren’t we all?) The brand offers expert-backed, clinically proven solutions to help guys everywhere take control over their hair loss by tailoring prescription treatment plans to each patient’s specific needs. Basically, a licensed doc reviews your case online, devises an anti-hair-loss blueprint, and your treatment gets delivered to your door every three, six, or 12 months—at a fraction of the cost of your local pharmacy. (Plus, for a limited time, VICE readers can get 35% off their first three months.)

What makes Keeps different?

You know how there’s legit Viagra, and then there are the slew of gas station boner pills you can buy at the smoke shop? Keeps is most definitely in the former, legit camp—since there are actually only two clinically proven, FDA-approved treatments to stop hair loss: finasteride (generic for Propecia) and minoxidil (generic for Rogaine). Keeps offers both treatments, just for us balding bois. Finasteride (a prescription pill taken daily) prevents the spread of receding hairlines and boosts hair regrowth, while minoxidil (a topical, twice-a-day treatment) slows hair loss and promotes hair regrowth at the crown, according to Keeps.

And, these products deliver results—the treatment has a 4.8-star average rating from almost 5,000 reviews, including before and after pics since we all like to see the magic with our own eyes.

Of course, that’s not all Keeps has for the thinning among us. The brand’s Thickening Shampoo and Thickening Conditioner can both help your hair look and feel thicker while promoting healthy hair growth. If all else fails, Hair Restoration is Keeps’ minimally-invasive hair transplant procedure, which offers permanent results for hair regrowth. We’re stoked about the idea of being able to manage an entire treatment plan online, sans awkward trip to the doctor’s office or CVS aisle.

So if you’re looking for remedies for male pattern baldness, you are most certainly not alone, bro. It’s either this or a life of bucket hats, gentlemen. (Admittedly, not a bad life at all.)

