Anti-Kavanaugh Protesters Slammed Some ‘Skis Outside Mitch McConnell’s House

Ahead of the Senate vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, DC protesters showed up to Mitch McConnell’s house to remind the Senate majority leader exactly who the Republican Party aims to place on the country’s highest court.

There are people drinking PBR from red Solo cups outside Mitch McConnell’s house at this early hour. They are chanting “I like beer.” — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) October 5, 2018

In videos taken from the protest, a few people raised their PBRs and sang “What do you do with a drunken justice?” to the tune of an old sailor song outside McConnell’s home in the capital. One also held up a sign using the Greek letters of the judge’s frat at Yale, Delta Kappa Epsilon, to spell out “Deny Kavanaugh Entitlement.” They also reportedly broke out in chants of “chug, chug, chug!” and the phrase Kavanaugh repeated during his Senate Judiciary testimony last week: “I like beer.”



https://twitter.com/LAKauffman/status/1048179532904189952

https://twitter.com/LAKauffman/status/1048180988361302017

The promised keg did not materialize. https://t.co/Y9nvLuvGw5 — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) October 5, 2018

According to Roll Call, the lawn party was thrown by the Center for Popular Democracy Action, getting together a group of like-minded citizens to slam a few PBRs at 7 in the morning outside the senator’s home. And it’s not the first time the majority leader has been targeted by unruly protesters: Earlier this year, a group angry about the family separation crisis at the boarder chanted McConnell and his wife Elaine out of a Kentucky restaurant, where at least one person used the opportunity to hurl a “turtle head” the senator’s way.

While Friday’s small protest didn’t reportedly yield any personal jabs at McConnell, it seemed more of an attempt to remind the Senate’s Republican leader of the many, many, many references Kavanaugh made about his affinity for beer during his testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee last week. While testifying about allegations of sexual assault, Kavanaugh denied he’d ever blacked out from drinking too much, but some of his old acquaintances have argued otherwise. His freshman roommate at Yale, James Roche, wrote in a Slate op-ed Wednesday that Kavanaugh had lied about his drinking “badly, without hesitation or reservation.”

“There were people who were loud drunks, who were sloppy drunks, who were belligerent drunks,” Roche told CNN. “But even by those standards, my memory of Brett was that he was on the far edge of this. He was notably heavier in his drinking than other people.”

Still, whether or not Kavanaugh lied under oath about his drinking or any other allegations doesn’t seem to be slowing down his confirmation process. As of Friday morning, he reportedly has the 50 votes he needs from the Senate to push his confirmation through for the final vote, likely to happen Saturday.

