Kehlani’s New Song “CRZY” Is the Embodiment of Confidence

“Everything I do, I do it with a passion,” begins Kehlani before she defiantly quips, “If I gotta be a bitch, I’mma be a bad one.” Her new song “CRZY” continues the resurgence that “24/7” began, but while the latter was more measured and reflective, “CRZY” opts for a more blunt-force attack. Kehlani’s flow winds through the stomping beat as she sings of challenges making her stronger. It’s a tough-as-nails performance and leans towards Beyoncé’s and even Taylor Swift’s dalliances in trap-pop or whatever you want to call the current intersection of rap, R&B, and top 40. Listen to “CRZY” below.

Phil Witmer is a Noisey Canada staff writer. Follow him on Twitter.