Kehlani Explains Why She Plans To Get Rid of Her Face Tattoos: ‘I’m Feeling Softer’

Tattoos used to be a massive commitment. You would end up having to live with your choice for the rest of your life. Or you could just get a bigger tattoo in hopes it properly covers up a past mistake. But nowadays, you could save up your money and get it removed with a special laser. That way, you don’t have to live with such a terrible decision. Kehlani knows how important it is to put the right art on your skin. She has an abundance of tattoos and it has become a part of her image as a result.

However, the older she’s getting, the more she’s starting to regret certain tattoos. In her eyes, what’s aging the worst is the ones she has on her face. In a January 13th interview with Inked, Kehlani opened up about thinking and meaning behind each piece of art on her body. However, she admits that she’s looking to get all of her face tattoos removed. Ultimately, she’s enticed by the idea of having a clean slate there. Moreover, it’ll allow the “Folded” crooner to try out a variety of different looks accordingly.

Kehlani Says She Wants to ‘Feel Really Fresh’ After Getting Rid of Face Tattoos

“They’re almost gone. I think as I’m getting older, I like the ability to feel really fresh and fresh-faced and also play with my look a lot and play with how my face changes and things like that,” she said. “And when you have tattoos on your face, you’re kind of stuck looking a certain way.”

Additionally, this decision to pivot from her tattoos also allow her a bit more control in terms of her perception. By opting to remove some of her tattoos, she gets to speak for herself a little more. “As I’m getting older, I’m feeling softer. And sometimes I walk in the room with my face tats and it’s like, ‘Grrr!’” Kehlani quipped. “And I’m like, ‘Wait guys, I just want to sit and talk to you at the park.’”

In the end, the R&B singer feels for her fans because a lot of them got matching tattoos to connect with their favorite artist. However, there will eventually come a time where they’re the only ones with the tattoo and it’ll lose a little meaning. “A lot of people come to the shows and they’re like, ‘Look, I got the paper airplane, too.’ And I’m like, ‘Wow, you guys are going to feel crazy because that is not even about to be here. Give it two more months,’” Kehlani said.