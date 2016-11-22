Here’s Kehlani’s New “Distraction” Video That’s Obviously a Little NSFW

There’s so much well-choreographed sex and blunt-smoking in Kehlani’s new video for “Distraction” that you almost miss the Beats headphones product placement. Not quite, though. The dude that Kehlani is grinding on right there at the 1:45 mark, he’s still wearing a set during some pretty heavy foreplay, and that’s inescapably weird. Disrespectful, actually.

This is mostly compensated for, however, by Kehlani’s talents as a dancer (she’s incredible), some genuinely impressive camerawork and set design (YASHXANA directed), and the fact that “Distraction” was one of the smartest R&B tracks of this summer and most people completely forgot about it (us too).

Watch the video below.

