Kehlani Trashes AI Artist Getting $3 Million Record Deal

AI is the hot button topic of the music industry today. Artists like Gunna and Will.i.am have expressed their enthusiasm towards the idea, exploring the various possibilities for its use. “And if they don’t wanna battle in person, someone is going to get an AI simulator that takes all their body of work and all their concerts and flows and you’ll see exactly who’s doper,” the latter proposes between Jay-Z and Black Thought. Kehlani, however, is not for it one bit. Consequently, when an AI artist “signs” a $3 million deal, they lash out accordingly.

Recently, the “Folded” singer spoke out on TikTok, voicing their frustrations about AI-generated artist Xania Monet receiving a record deal. Writer Telisha “Nikki” Jones is behind the songwriting and uses AI platform Suno to create the rest of the music. Kehlani doesn’t stand for it though, emphasizing that there’s no real person behind most of the work. “There is an AI R&B artist who just signed a multimillion-dollar deal … and the person is doing none of the work,” they say. “This is so beyond out of our control.”

Kehlani Says They’re Against AI in Music

Clearly, the R&B crooner emphasizes that AI is such a massive slippery slope in general, especially in music. You can essentially make a song from a core idea, a broad description, out of thin air. Then, there lies the mountain of potential copyright issues along the way. It’s empty, hollow, and creatively gutless.

Kehlani feels the same, no respect for anyone that tries to cut out all the steps of making true art. It’s dishonest (and it ruins the earth and uses an absurd amount of water). “Nothing and no one on Earth will ever be able to justify AI to me.” they say. “I don’t respect it.”

For Telisha Jones, she stresses that she owns all the rights to the music, arguing it took the same human effort as her songwriting. Her manager Romel Murphy says, “She’s been writing poetry for a long time,” and that her success comes from the purity of that expression.