Kelela and AraabMuzik Accuse Marketing Company of Leaking Song Without Permission

This past Friday, a collaborative track from AraabMuzik and Kelela called “Final Hour” hit YouTube, along with an announcement that the song would appear on the producer’s forthcoming album, Dream World. On Sunday morning, Kelela took to Twitter to announce that the song had been leaked by Gustavo Guerra—president of AraabMuzik’s marketing and distribution team, Distrolord—without her permission, and that it was unfinished demo that was two years old.

SO @araabMUZIK‘s a&r @Distrolord put out a song I NEVER FINISHED. The demo is 2 YEARS OLD and I never knew it was gonna be on his record!!!

— Kelela (@kelelam) October 25, 2015

Only reason why you think you can be so brazen and get away with it is cuz I’m a woman @Distrolord. @araabMUZIK you need a new a&r

— Kelela (@kelelam) October 25, 2015

If you were gonna blatantly take the song, you coulda at least first gotten my best work!!! You dumb…and sad and cheap @Distrolord

— Kelela (@kelelam) October 25, 2015

AraabMuzik chimed in a couple hours later, accusing Distrolord of leaking the track, and announcing that Dream World wouldn’t be released at all, since he’s working on “brand new music for the project.” He further stated that Distrolord had leaked his 2014’s album, Electronic Dream 2.

1st of all i would like to address this Final Hour song situation. It was leaked by @distrolord i never approved this song by @kelelam

— araabMUZIK (@araabMUZIK) October 25, 2015

Lastly Dream World wont be released since im recording and working on brand new music for the project. New King EP drops nov 5!!! #MVP

— araabMUZIK (@araabMUZIK) October 25, 2015

On Sunday, a post appeared on AraabMuzik’s Facebook page: “Araab himself or anyone affiliated with his current TEAM had nothing to do with the release of ‘Final Hour’ ft. Kelela. This song was released by someone affiliated with his previous management without our consent or knowledge.” The post then clarified that Dream World would be released January 29, but under new management. It is unclear whether this means the artist has severed his ties with Duke Da God, whose Twitter bio still includes “Manager for AraabMuzik.” The artist also announced two new EPs, Goon Loops and King, both of which will be released December 4.

Later that day, Pitchfork posted an interview with Guerra about the artists’ allegations, where he stated that they were untrue. “The song was done,” he claims. “She asked me to send her Araab’s stems so she could mix it. I said, ‘I’m getting it done. We’re gonna get this song done.” He also denies AraabMuzik’s claim that Dreamworld won’t come out, and explains that he’s unsure what motivated his reaction on Twitter, saying, “AraabMuzik’s my brother at the end of the day.” THUMP reached out to Kelela and AraabMusik for comment, and their representatives both referred us back to their Twitter feeds. The song has been made private on YouTube.

