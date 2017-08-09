Kelela Channels 90’s Lil’ Kim in Her Video for “LMK”

Last week we heard “LMK,” the first new track from Kelela’s upcoming debut album Take Me Apart. It’s an instant classic of a pop-R&B crossover (kind of like if Cassie’s “Me & U” had a baby with “Criticize” by Alexander O’Neal and put it in a really interesting outfit), and promises excellent things to come from the record, which is out October 6.

The visuals match the throwback vibe of the song, with Kelela rocking a variety of looks, including a Hard Core-era Lil Kim-esque ensemble (complete with tiny shades, duh), and a chainmail dress which most of us could only dream of pulling off. It ends on a very cool scene featuring some fine white outfits, and you can watch it all above. I’d encourage you to do so, and then feel a way about being nowhere near as fly as Kelela.

