Kelly Clarkson’s Brooklyn Shopping Controversy Gets a Twist That’s Either Really Petty or Just Coincidental — Either Way It’s Hilarious

Kelly Clarkson’s feud with a Brooklyn boutique toy shop has been the topic of much conversation. Now, there’s a funny twist that I feel like has to be coincidental, but might just be super petty.

Rolling Stone reports that the singer-turned-talk-show-host’s home decor line is now selling bird-themed items. This, of course, could be a reference to Clarkson trying to buy a pricey bird toy from the NYC store, Art of Play, where she claims she was treated poorly. It could also just be an ironic coincidence.

Videos by VICE

The items are purportedly part of the new Christmas and holiday arrivals of The Kelly Clarkson Collection at Wayfair.com. Among them are some bird ornaments, as well as a singing bird trinket. It should be noted that the items do not show on the main page for Clarkson’s holiday offerings. So it’s unclear if they are actually part of her decor collection or just Wayfair items that appear to be associated.

Kelly Clarkson’s feud with Art of Play has been a messy public back-and-forth

The whole “Birdgate” situation started on Oct. 10, 2026. Clarkson posted on X/Twitter that she went to Art of Play and inquired about an animatronic bird. Rather than friendliness, Clarkson claimed she was met with rudeness.

“Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me,” the inaugural American Idol champion wrote.

“Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale,” Clarkson went on to write. She then. encouraged her followers to check out the store “if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman.” This is a reference to a scene in the classic 90s film wherein Roberts’ character is treated arrogantly by a fancy shop clerk.

Art of Play claims that the bird toy Kelly Clarkson wanted to purchase was not for sale, but she disputes this

In response, Art of Play took to Instagram the following day (Oct. 11) to share their side of the story. They alleged that Clarkson wanted to buy the “one-of-a-kind” bird item, named Molly, which is not available for purchase.

“Molly is permanently attached to the wall and isn’t for sale,” the business stated. “However, the negative experience Kelly described on Twitter would resonate with anyone who has ever felt judged in a shop.”

The two parties have continued to go back and forth. Clarkson shared images that claim to show a price tag on the item, after Art of Play employees denied its for-sale status. Per NBC News, the store has since revealed that they are willing to sell the bird toy for $15 million.

Photo by Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images