Kelly Osbourne Defends Ozzy’s Legacy in Heated Social Media Exchange With This Heavy Metal Icon

Legendary frontman and metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne passed away on July 22, 2025. A farewell concert, Back to the Beginning, took place on July 5 and served as Ozzy’s final performance. Many bands and artists performed in Ozzy’s honor as he reunited with Black Sabbath.

Ozzy’s family took the rock star’s passing particularly hard. Together, his daughter Kelly, his son Jack, and his wife Sharon spoke about this hard time with teary eyes on The Osbournes Podcast in 2025. This is why Kelly Osbourne is quick to defend her father’s legacy.

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Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider took to social media in a string of posts about many musicians’ legacies. Snider has been known to take stabs at musicians, as he and KISS singer Paul Stanley exchanged words years ago. Snider frequently replies to fans on the social media platform X.

how the exchange began

In particular, Snider pointed to a legal dispute over songwriting credits between the late Ozzy Osbourne and bassist Bob Daisley, which led to a lawsuit in the 1980s. Despite this, Daisley continued a working relationship with Ozzy.

The dispute began with a post about Motörhead’s Lemmy Kilmister’s contributions to Osbourne’s 1991 album No More Tears. Snider stated, “I know too much about the truth behind the scenes. Let’s just say that Sharon doesn’t like to share.” A fan responded, claiming, “Bob Daisley says he’s written a load of lyrics, then was told they weren’t needed for No More Tears. Then he got sacked for the final time.”

To this, Snider replied, “A load? How about ALL the lyrics? Ozzy always had a bass player write his lyrics. Geezer Butler wrote ALL of Black Sabbath’s lyrics. Daisley wrote lyrics for the first two solo albums (I’m pretty sure he was paid to write on other records but not credited), and Lemmy wrote the lyrics.”

Kelly osbourne was quick to defend her father

Kelly took to her Instagram story, stating, “My father’s legacy as a musician, songwriter, singer, and bandleader speaks for itself. His friends, those who worked with him, those who love him, and millions of fans around the world who continue to buy his records know exactly what he meant, what he contributed, and what he leaves behind. His legacy will live on eternally.”

She elaborated in her following post. “Dee Snider, your list hit…not to age myself, was the year I was born, over 40 years ago.” Kelly went on to say Snider is “classless” and that “My father doesn’t need Dee Snider’s approval to establish his place in music history.”

To this, Snider responded, “And again. To be clear, I HAVE NOTHING BUT LOVE FOR OZZY. He was always lovely to me. Black Sabbath changed my life! As a songwriter, I can be a little touchy about credit and royalties.”

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