Kelly Osbourne Reveals Physical Toll of Grief After Ozzy’s Death: ‘I Was Just Empty’

A little over a year after Ozzy Osbourne’s death in 2025, Kelly Osbourne has revealed the real physical toll her father’s passing had on her. In the months following Ozzy’s funeral, gossip circulated about Kelly’s noticeably emaciated appearance. She looked almost skeletal, and many people expressed concern for her health.

Initially, the drastic changes were attributed to grief. Her father’s death was certainly the catalyst, if not quite the cause. Kelly revealed in September 2026 that grieving caused a relapse in her sobriety.

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Speaking with Paul C. Brunson on the We Need To Talk podcast, Kelly explained that her father’s death put her in a fragile mental state. She essentially became “a shell” of herself, she said.

“I couldn’t speak, I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t do anything, I was just empty,” she continued. “Broken in every way a human being could possibly be broken and completely unable to even take care of myself; I was at ground zero. I started drinking again. I lost my mind, I couldn’t handle it.”

Kelly Osbourne Discusses Her Relapse and Mental Health After Father Ozzy Osbourne’s Death

Kelly Osbourne has been open about her substance abuse and alcohol addiction through the years. Notably, her family’s hyper-public lifestyle made it difficult to avoid that openness. Her struggles began as a teenager, when she was given a prescription opioid after getting her tonsils out.

As the Osbourne family filmed their reality show, Kelly’s drug abuse and attempts at sobriety were front and center. But after staying in a sober living facility in 2017, she remained sober for four years. A brief relapse in 2021 gave way to another years-long stretch of sobriety, but grieving for her father significantly affected Kelly’s mental health.

As of September 2026, however, Kelly Osbourne shared that she’s sober once more. “I can honestly say today I’m eight months sober,” she said. “I have the most incredible people around me; I closed my circle because I lost a lot of friends because people don’t like sadness and they expected me to be over it; I will never be over it.”

She also shared some details of her last conversation with Ozzy just a few days before he died. Kelly explained that he sat her down to tell her how much he loved her.

“And I started to cry, saying, ‘Please don’t talk like this’,” Kelly added, “because he said, ‘You know, I’m not going to be here forever and I know you struggle with people and believing you are loved. But I love you more than anyone.’ Three days later, he was gone.”

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