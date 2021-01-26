Kellyanne Conway’s Twitter Account Posted a Topless Photo of Her Teen Daughter

UPDATE 1/26 11:55 a.m. The text and headline of this story have been updated following a public statement from Claudia Conway.

A topless photo of Kellyanne Conway’s 16-year-old daughter was posted on the Twitter account of the former senior adviser to Donald Trump on Monday evening.

Videos by VICE

Screenshots that captured the photo before it was deleted appear to show Kellyanne Conway’s account posting the photo of Claudia Conway late Monday evening, using Twitter’s ephemeral messaging feature Fleets, the company’s version of Instagram Stories.

Censored versions of the image, which shows a picture of a phone displaying the image of the 16-year-old in what appears to be a bathroom, are being shared on social media. The picture on the phone that was photographed appears to be dated Jan. 4.

Claudia Conway initially responded to the incident in a now-deleted TikTok video posted in the early hours of Tuesday morning. She said she was at a loss for words but offered an explanation of what may have happened.

“The picture is from months ago, and I’m assuming my mom took my phone—she takes it all the time— she took a picture of that, so that was on her phone. So she accidentally posted it or somebody hacked her, but nobody would ever have any photo like that.”

Claudia Conway after finding out from her TikTok followers that this photo was circulating on Twitter, part two: pic.twitter.com/2E7sheSNed — Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) January 26, 2021

Claudia Conway then adds: “So, Kellyanne, you’re going to fucking jail.”

In a second video, also deleted, Claudia Conway says she doesn’t know what to do and asks followers to report the image if they see it.

“My mom deserves to go to jail. That’s unreal; she is the only person who has it, that’s insane,” she added.

But on Tuesday morning, Claudia Conway posted another TikTok video in which she appeared to retract her accusation. “I have faith, and I know that my mother would never put something like that on the internet,” she said, adding, “my mom and I, we fight like mothers and daughters, but we also love like mothers and daughters, and I do love her.” Her father, George Conway, posted a link to the video on Twitter saying his daughter had asked him to share it there.

Kellyanne Conway didn’t respond to requests for comment on the incident.

Twitter didn’t confirm or deny that the photo was posted, saying: “Through technology and human review, we’ll proactively remove any images that violate the Twitter Rules.”

Monday’s incident is the latest in an increasingly fractious relationship between Kellyanne Conway and her daughter that is playing out live on social media.

Last week, Claudia Conway posted a number of videos to TikTok that showed her mother appearing to verbally and physically abuse her.

One of the videos shows Kellyanne calling Claudia an “ungrateful bitch” and saying, “You’re never gonna record another fucking thing in your life! It’s going in for a forensic analysis!”

https://twitter.com/defnoodles/status/1351670572439138305

Officers from the police department in Alpine, New Jersey, responded to Conway’s home on Wednesday, January 20, in response to a “juvenile matter” that’s now under investigation, OK! Magazine reported.

The Alpine Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether it has received reports about the nude image being posted on Twitter.