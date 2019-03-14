Kellyanne Conway’s lawyer husband George just went off on Trump’s “condition of mind”

George Conway is seriously concerned about Donald Trump’s mental health.

In a long, viral tweetstorm Wednesday, the lawyer and vocal Trump critic — despite being married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway— said of his wife’s boss that a “serious inquiry needs to be made about this man’s condition of mind.”

In the series of tweets to his 369,000 followers — apparently prompted by Trump incorrectly stating Wednesday that District Judge Amy Berman Jackson definitively proved there was “no collusion” in his campaign during her sentencing of former campaign manager Paul Manafort — Conway asked: “Have we ever seen this degree of brazen, pathological mendacity in American public life?”

In fact, Judge Berman made a point of saying “the ‘no collusion’ refrain that runs through the entire defense memorandum is unrelated to matters at hand. The ‘no collusion’ mantra is simply a non sequitur.”

Conway also criticized Trump previously saying he referred to Apple CEO Tim Cook as “Tim Apple” to save time, rather than admitting he made a mistake. And before Trump defended the blunder as a time-saving strategy, he claimed he actually did say Cook — just too quietly for anyone to hear.

“This man who recently gave an incoherent, rambling two-hour-plus speech, this man not known for economy of words? Another absurd, crazy lie. Pathological,” Conway tweeted.

In December, President Trump’s son, Eric Trump, said in a tweet that Conway “disrespects” his wife, saying Kellyanne is a “great person and frankly his actions are horrible.”

The attorney has repeatedly called Trump a liar and slammed him as a “laughingstock” earlier this year. President Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, called Conway a “bad husband.”

Read Conway’s latest tweet storm here:

Have we ever seen this degree of brazen, pathological mendacity in American public life? One day he makes a harmless slip of the tongue, something any mentally balanced person would laugh off. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 14, 2019

But instead he lies about it. He denies what the world can see on videotape. Even his donors and supporters wonder, what is wrong with him? Why would be feel compelled to tell such an absurd lie? — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 14, 2019

But one lie on any subject is never enough for Donald Trump. So he next tells a different lie. Yes, I omitted a word, but to save time. A ridiculous assertion, of course—he really said “Tim Apple” instead of “Tim Cook of Apple” to save **a third of a second**? — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 14, 2019

This man who recently gave a incoherent, rambling two-hour-plus speech, this man not known for economy of words? Another absurd, crazy lie. Pathological. And now, another one. The judge says, in open court, that Manafort’s lawyers’ “no collusion” “mantra”was patently … — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 14, 2019

But these are just two of … how many examples? Hundreds? Thousands? Is it possible to count? At any level of government in this country, in any party, have we ever seen anything like this? It’s beyond politics. It’s nuts. It’s a disorder. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 14, 2019