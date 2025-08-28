Ken Levine Just Provided an Update on Judas—and a Look at a New Gameplay Feature

Remember when Ken Levine revealed Judas, and then it disappeared from consciousness? Me too.

Anyway, he popped out with an update and reminded us all that it was still in the works. And now I’m anticipating it all over again. I was fine going through my life, not thinking about it—kind of like The Game (gotcha). I’ve been trying to figure out a way to work that into one of my articles for a while now.

Like I said before with Hollow Knight: Silksong, I’m okay with a dev going radio silent until they’re ready to talk to us. So, if I occasionally forget that a game exists until it resurfaces, it’s a revelation all over again. It’s like a second drink. But this time arou,nd Ken Levine and Ghost Story Games are promising to be a bit more vocal.

“We know, we know… we’ve been silent for a while. It takes a lot of time and energy to make marketing materials like trailers, and we’re trying to focus all our efforts on finishing Judas. But we also miss the days of having a more direct relationship with you, the gamer, so we thought, Why not start releasing some dev logs?

Through these, we hope to communicate more frequently to update you with new details of what we are working on, without spoiling too much of what Judas has in store.”

He then goes into the Villainy system, which sounds wild.

“Villainy is a central feature of Judas. When you play BioShock or BioShock Infinite, the villain is always going to be the villain. Fontaine, Comstock — they’re always going to be the bad guys. In Judas, your actions will attract members of the Big 3 to you as friends. But ignore one of them enough, and they become the villain.”

I have no idea what to expect from this game

It obviously has some of the look of Bioshock, but it’s definitely going for the same feel. Levine drew inspiration from the Nemesis System in the Shadow of Mordor games. And I’m going to take this as an opportunity to lament that it was patented to collect dust at WB Games.

Many creative people could be using that. But Ghost Story seems to have found their own lane with it, and I can’t wait to see how it plays whenever we get Judas.