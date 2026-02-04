He’s Just Ken, Travel Influencer… And 65 of His Fans Will Win $1,000 for Their Next Trip

If my job were just beach, I probably wouldn’t be taking on any new contracts. But, Mattel’s Ken doll appears to be stepping away from his position as beloved beach bum and into the role of brand ambassador and travel influencer.

Expedia has announced that it will be partnering with the Mattel character while he explores a series of 65 worldly adventures to celebrate his 65th anniversary. The best part? Ken is set to bring his fans along with him as he jetsets across the world as a solo and first-time traveler by way of Expedia’s various social media accounts.

Ken might be known for his laid-back lifestyle, but throughout his sixty-five-year career, he’s earned accolades as a sailor, skater, cowboy, lifeguard, and more, cementing himself as a symbol of creativity and reinvention. His role as a tastemaker and influencer aligns with the launch of a new Expedia platform called The One Place You Go to Go Places – highlighting just how easy it is to try something new when booking through the Expedia platform, even for first-time travelers like himself.

“Since his debut in 1961, Ken has proven his ability to captivate hearts while always remaining true to his fun, playful personality,” Nathan Baynard, Vice President and Head of Barbie, Mattel, explained in a press release. “Now, we’re proud to celebrate his 65th anniversary as a moment of reinvention as he steps into uncharted territory.”

Ken’s new role is set to begin later this month when the pop culture legend will star in Expedia’s Super Bowl LX advertisement spot. “Going Places with Ken” will run in pre- and post-game placements, allowing fans to get a peek into the blond icon’s upcoming travel itinerary.

“Expedia quickly spotted Ken’s rising appeal and cast him for his big game debut,” added Mahta Eghbali, Vice President of Strategic Alliances & Partnerships, Mattel. “This year-long partnership makes a clear statement: Ken isn’t just relevant; he is premium talent with the presence, range, and reach to inspire fans across generations. Expedia’s brand spot captures his charm and shows the world Ken is going places.”

The journey will start on Super Bowl Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET with an interactive Q&A on the Expedia Threads account focused on travel inspiration and trip planning. Expedia will also launch a giveaway at the same time, where fans who engage on Threads and offer Ken their best tips for his upcoming journey could win one of 65 prizes of $1,000 in OneKeyCash for travel booked through Expedia.

Trips fictitious-Ken should go on… according to a travel writer

Expedia might have Ken booked on flights to Italy, Japan, and Mexico City, which are, in all honesty, some of my favorite places to go back to and are a great selection for a first-time traveler.

But as a travel writer who has visited more than fifty countries and a self-reflective girlie who loves to soul-search while I’m abroad, these are the destinations I think the beloved blond should add to his itinerary if he wants to make the most of his year abroad:

Bondi Beach

I think it’s incredibly brave of Ken to be jetting off on a solo adventure across cultures – but something I’ve found is that even among all the new and exciting, it’s vital to add some creature comforts when traveling long-term. I think if Ken wants his trip around the world to feel sustainable he could use a few days on a work visa in Australia, resuming his role as just beach at Bondi Beach, one of the most social media-worthy beaches in the world.

Book the Adina Apartment Hotel in Bondi Beach

Cappadocia

Ken’s newfound fascination with horses in the Barbie movie was truly something to be studied – and if he’s still riding that hobby I think a trip to Cappadocia is in order. The Turkish region is famous for its otherworldly rock formations and hot air balloons – a combination that feels like something of a juxtaposition between Denis Villeneuve film and Vogue shoot – but its equestrian history also runs deep. The name itself is believed to mean the Land of Beautiful Horses after all. It’s the perfect spot to fully commit to the aesthetic. Think: windswept hair, stunning views, and riding a wild Anatolian horse into the sunset (for the ‘gram, obviously).

Book Argos Cappadocia

Agafay Desert

If Ken is in his self-reflection era, the Agafay Desert is calling. This region, just outside of Marrakech, is known for its luxury desert camps that make the overnight experience in the rocky expanse spiritual-leaning but also comfy enough for someone like Ken to get down with. The cinematic experience is designed for reflection (or at least a very poetic social media caption about finding yourself) with things like golden hour camel rides, spontaneous meet-and-greets with local berbers and their herds, starlit nights, and wide open spaces that make introspection impossible to avoid.

Book the White Camel Lodge in the Agafay Desert