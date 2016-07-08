Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, and Jay Rock Jump on a Powerful Remix to ScHoolboy Q’s “THat Part”

As the world inches closer toward something resembling a dystopian nightmare, a mere few truths remain. One of these nuggets of veracity concerns the group Black Hippy, for when all four members of the Californian collective come together, it’s certain that the end product will take the form of some cold-ass, sharp-edged, and on-point shit. Considering that Black Hippy’s members are Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and Jay Rock, the cool yet hard temperament of their tracks should be expected, but each time a new release arrives it’s difficult not to marvel at the collective talent of all four members.

We’ve seen these characters coalesce on their remix to “U.O.E.N.O,” or “Swimming Pools,” or that part from the beginning of the video for “Alright” where they’re all hanging out together in a car. But it’s on the remix to “THat Part” that feels like the most pertinent remix they’ve worked on. The track itself is taken from ScHoolboy Q’s latest album Blank Face, but it’s clear parts of this remix have been freshly recorded in the last few days. There’s a lot to unpack in the track’s lyrics—Jay Rock militantly ruminating over thuggin’ in the 90059; Kendrick reflecting on the way society views young and intelligent black men; Ab-Soul getting spiritual and referring to himself as 3Pac, in the sense that his third eye has been opened. But it’s ScHoolboy’s verse that’s going to catch the most attention.

In a pertinent and thought-provoking closing verse to the track, he addresses the #BlackLivesMatter movement, Alton Sterling, and the fear he has for his daughter’s future.

Enemies gotta bob and weave

Gangbangin’ like we stand for something

While Alton Sterling getting killed for nothing

Two cowards in the car, they just there to film

Saying black lives matter, shoulda died with him!

Wrong nigga in your hood, you gonna ride on him?

White nigga wit a badge, you gonna let that slide?

Tell me how they sent that footage off and slept that night?

I feel bad that my daughter gotta live this life

I’ll die for my daughter, gotta fight that fight

Put our blank faces on gotta let that dry

