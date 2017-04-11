Well, ‘DAMN’: Kendrick Has Announced All the Good Shit For His New Album

Kendrick fans have been on an emotional rollercoaster these past few weeks. As we found out to our disappointment last Friday, Kendrick Lamar’s then-untitled new album will be dropping this Friday 14 April, instead of 7 April, which was a date Kendrick mentioned on his pre-album teaser “The Heart Part 4” – and one people assumed would be the album’s release date. It seems like this week, however, K Dot means business, as he just released what looks very much like his fourth studio album’s artwork, title and tracklist via Twitter:

DAMN. isn’t wrong, huh?

Videos by VICE

Features-wise, the album’s an interesting one, with only Rihanna and U2 listed as collaborators (although if you are only going to have two features, they probably should be Rihanna and U2) and bold, mostly monosyllabic track names which suggest that Kendrick is back to deal with some massive themes, and make a pretty big statement, so if you weren’t already excited for Friday, you probably should be now. See the full tracklist below:

1) BLOOD

2) DNA

3) YAH

4) ELEMENT

5) FEEL

6) LOYALTY FT. RIHANNA

7) PRIDE

8) HUMBLE

9) LUST

10) LOVE

11) XXX FT. U2

12) FEAR

13) GOD

14) DUCKWORTH

Follow Noisey on Twitter.

(Images via Kendrick Lamar on Twitter)