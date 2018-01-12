Kendrick Lamar and Future Hop on Jay Rock’s “King’s Dead”

In the last week Kendrick Lamar has been owning the news. He announced he would be curating the soundtrack to Black Panther, released “All the Stars” with SZA, and performed at a college football game halftime show. “King’s Dead,” the lead track from Jay Rock’s upcoming album and cut from Black Panther: The Album, featuring Kendrick and Future, premiered yesterday on The Breakfast Club.

Produced by Mike WiLL Made-It and Ted Walton, Jay Rock raps double-time over the heavy beat, while Future channels Juicy J’s flow in a hilariously high pitch. Switching tempos more than half way through the song, Kendrick ends with a fiery flow himself, mirroring Rock’s energy at the top of the song.

Black Panther: The Album is set to be released February 9.



https://soundcloud.com/topdawgent/kings-dead

Kristin Corry is a staff writer at Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.