Whatever You Do, Don’t Listen to This Kendrick Lamar/”Take On Me” Mashup

You may think that I’m joking when I tell you to avoid this mashup of Kendrick Lamar’s “Backseat Freestyle” and A-Ha’s 80s hit “Take on Me.” This is all some sort of pathetic joke, you might think. This song is not actually cursed. That headline was just a play on my morbid curiosity.
This is not the case. Twitter user and apparent Duke University underclassman @noah_charlick uploaded the thing to SoundCloud yesterday after a snippet travelled around social media. I am here to tell you that Kendrick’s flow lines up perfectly with the Norwegian band’s jaunty synth-pop; you should know that the first chorus slows to a perfect half-pace when Kendrick raps, “Goddamn, I got bitches.” Be aware that, if you listen to this mashup, you won’t be able to hear “Backseat Freestyle” again without hearing a-fucking-ha in the background. For it is cursed.
Don’t do it. I’m embedding the Soundcloud link below so that you know what not to click.
