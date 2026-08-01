Kendrick Lamar Gives 7-Year-Old Who Lost Both of His Arms an Amazing Birthday Surprise

Kendrick Lamar granted one child the birthday wish of a lifetime. Local news in Detroit reported that seven-year-old Romell Frazier Jr. got a phone call from his favorite rapper to celebrate his birthday. The boy was viciously attacked by two pit bulls, requiring an amputation on both of his arms.

Additionally, his mother, Preshauna Jones, recalled damage from the attack on his right calf and part of his left foot. As a result, she spent many months with her son as he underwent numerous surgeries and rehabbed through his injuries.

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Frazier Jr. will require more surgery and time before he can receive prosthetics. Currently, he’s relearning basic, everyday tasks. But it’s not deterring the boy from living his life. All he had was one request upon coming home: for his favorite rapper Kendrick Lamar to come celebrate his birthday.

Inspired by the story, Lamar gave Romell Frazier Jr. a call to celebrate his birthday and to invite him to LA. “I’m glad you reached out. I’m glad I got to talk to you,” he shared. “You continue to be great, continue to keep that smile on your face. You’re giving us a whole lot of inspiration with how strong you are.”

Kendrick Lamar Makes a 7-Year-Old’s Birthday Dream Come True

Additionally, the Compton MC personally expressed his admiration to Preshauna Jones for building a household where Frazier Jr. could be happy despite such tragedy. “It goes to show how great of a parent you are and the household you got for him,” Kendrick Lamar told the mother. “He had that smile on him, and he’s just pushing, and he’s showing that strength.”

Currently, there’s a GoFundMe page posted as the family navigates the immense expenses and Frazier Jr. endures numerous surgeries and fights infections.

As for Kendrick Lamar himself, he’s been quiet as usual. He’s going to be featured on DJ Dahi’s debut album Black Boy (Alternative), scheduled to release August 28th. The West Coast legend will join Amber Mark on “How to Pray”. The song has been met with feverish anticipation among fans after hearing the snippet.

Additionally, those same fans are theorizing that a new album could be on the way. Redditors noted how Lamar wore a wrapped hand like a boxer at the 2026 Grammy Awards. His GNX collaborator Hitta J3 also teased various boxing footage of Pernell Whitaker and shared a “message from the boogie man”. Maybe it’s only a matter of time until Kendrick Lamar comes out of hiding again.

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)