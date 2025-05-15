Kendrick Lamar Hasn’t Spoken to Snoop Dogg Since the ‘GNX’ Call-out

Snoop Dogg has no ill will toward Kendrick Lamar.

Last summer, when Kendrick and Drake were trading diss tracks, the Toronto rapper used AI-generated vocals from Snoop on “Taylor Made Freestyle.” Days later, Snoop appeared to endorse the track by sharing it on social media.

Months later, Kendrick, who felt some type of way about Snoop’s decision to seemingly cosign the diss, called out the Doggystyle rapper on “Wacced Out Murals,” a standout track from Lamar’s latest album GNX. “Snoop posted ‘Taylor Made,’ I prayed it was the edibles/I couldn’t believe it, it was only right for me to let it go,” he rapped.

During a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, Snoop revealed he hasn’t spoken with Kendrick since Lamar addressed him on GNX, while giving the Compton rapper props for checking him on wax.

“As an older guy, sometimes we don’t have radar on what we’re doing,” Snoop admitted. “I reached out to nephew, let him know, ‘My bad, I didn’t mean that.’ And naturally, he responded the way he responded. But we family.”

He added, “A big dawg can get checked if it’s by the right person. There’s nothing wrong with properly being put in place, if you’re out of place…Sometimes the younger generation can teach the old dog a new trick.”

It isn’t the first time Snoop has shared his thoughts about Kendrick referencing him on “Wacced Out Murals.”

Back in December, weeks after GNX dropped, Snoop told Bootleg Kev in an interview that Kendrick had every right to express his feelings.

“That’s my nephew, he’s a rapper, man. He’s supposed to speak his mind and tell his truth,” said Snoop. “That’s the way he felt and he has the right to say that. I’m his big homeboy so I have to take what’s given to me from his perspective because he’s speaking truth. And the truth shouldn’t hurt you, it should make you better.”