Kendrick Lamar Just Dropped a New Single and Announced His Album Release Date

So that Instagram wipe wasn’t for nothing after all. Mark your calendars, because today, March 24, marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Kendrick Lamar mythology. He’s dropped a new track, “The Heart Part 4,” which takes aim at everyone from President Donald Trump (“Donald Trump is a chump, know how we feel, punk”) to Big Sean (Twitter almost ate itself speculating that the line “My fans can’t wait for me to son your punk ass and crush your whole lil shit / I’ll Big Pun your punk ass, you a scared lil bitch” is directed towards the Detroit rapper), just to let you all know that K Dot didn’t come to play.

It’s interesting that this is another instalment of “The Heart,” as Parts 1-3 have previously featured on mixtapes, or in the case of Part 3, been a pre-album drop – this suggests that it might not be on the album (as yet untitled but coming on April 7, as per Kendrick’s announcement on the track) but its creativity, with rapidly changing flows and beat switch-ups, suggest that whatever comes next will be distinctly *flame emoji* *100 emoji*.

Listen to “The Heart Part 4” below

(Image via Kendrick Lamar on Instagram)