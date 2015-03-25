Kendrick Lamar Got in a Truck and Made His Fans Chase Him Around LA Last Night

A video posted by Emile Haynie (@emilehaynie) on Mar 24, 2015 at 9:23pm PDT

First Kendrick educates the world with his new album, and now he’s working on global fitness, making everyone jog as they listen. The Compton rapper took to Twitter last night, cryptically asking his followers to meet him on Sunset Boulevard and, according to all accounts, by 9:30 PM a sizeable crowd had gathered, surrounded by a motorcycle police unit.

It was at this point—and this will make you want to tattoo #FOMO on your forehead—that an 18-wheeler emerged through the crowd, revealing Lamar and his full band. Opening with “Money Trees,” it seems that the set was largely Good Kid focused despite To Pimp a Butterfly being promoted on the side of the truck. That aside, all the footage indicates a pretty banging on-road rap set.

Videos by VICE

Which moves us on to the real highlight of the evening. If you are as jealous as I am, of everyone who was able to see one of the greatest musicians of our time perform from the back of a moving vehicle on the sunset strip, then here’s something to laugh at, because, though the truck was moving slowly, it was still clocking what looked like about 10 MPH. This meant instead of just walking, the entire crowd were forced pick up this brilliant half jog/run/dance that looks a bit like the whole of America missing a bus at once. Enjoy.

Kendrick Lamar is currently performing on a moving truck with a mob of kids chasing him. pic.twitter.com/u72EopFQTa @smallpools weren’t lying — AU (@GolazoDeUnzi) March 25, 2015

More footage from Kendrick Lamar’s impromptu show on the back of a moving truck in Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/kRPxW882kc — Rap Favorites (@RapFavorites) March 25, 2015

Kendrick Lamar is currently playing a show on the back of a moving truck in Hollywood being chased by fans. pic.twitter.com/jlLsM8cFzO — Rap Favorites (@RapFavorites) March 25, 2015

Follow Angus on Twitter.