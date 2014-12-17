Kendrick Lamar Performed a New Song on Colbert Last Night

In the year and a half since the release of good kid, m.A.A.d city, Kendrick Lamar hasn’t delivered any more washed out, West Coast rap. The release of his latest single “i” in September, which eschewed Kendrick’s old style for a live-band focused message of positivity, left rap vultures even thirstier for the Kendrick sound they had patiently expected. Kendrick doesn’t owe them anything though; he doesn’t owe anyone anything. Last night he performed a new song on the Colbert Report proving he’s continuing to do him, and throwing no fucks toward any and every expectation.

You can watch a video of the song above (it starts at 4:02). Here are a few things we learned:

– The track is called “Untitled;” hopefully because it doesn’t actually have a name yet.

– Thundercat plays the bass.

– Kendrick is incredible at televised performances. You guys saw the SNL one right?

– It sounds like Kendrick has been listening to even more Outkast; he’s definitely channeling some Andre.

– Colbert might be the only late-night host in America that doesn’t patronize rappers with regressive hand gestures and purposefully mispronounced slang.

– That wrapper/rapper joke doesn’t get any funnier each year though.