Kendrick Lamar Scores Two Major Records With ‘GNX’ and SZA Collab

Kendrick Lamar is having what might be the biggest year of his career, and it just keeps getting bigger. Adding to his success, the rapper just landed two big records with his GNX album, and the song “luther,” a collaboration with SZA.

It was in November that Kendrick dropped GNX, his sixth studio album, which has been widely acclaimed by fans and critics alike. Now, Hot New Hip-Hop reports that it has become the longest-running No. 1 in the history of Billboard’s Top Rap Albums chart. Additionally, “luther” is now the longest-running No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart.

These aren’t the only records Kendrick and SZA have broken lately, as their worldwide Grand National tour has been named the highest-grossing co-headlining tour of all time, and it still has a handful of concerts left. It’s been reported that they’ve earned around $256 million so far.

Keeping with the “Kendrick keeps breaking records” news, earlier this year it was announced that GNX is the first rap project to sell over 1 million album-equivalent units in the United States.

Released on Nov. 22, GNX is Lamar’s sixth studio album overall but his first with PGLang/Interscope, following his exit from Top Dawg Entertainment and Aftermath Entertainment.

Jack Antonoff and Sounwave executive produced the album, which — in addition to SZA — features appearances from artists such as Roddy Ricch, Kamasi Washington, AzChike, Deyra Barrera, Dody 6, Hitta J3, Ink, Peysoh, Sam Dew, Siete, Wallie The Sensei, and Young Threat.

Kendrick Lamar Dropped GNX After Beefing with Drake

Kendrick Lamar dropped GNX several months after getting into a brutal rap beef with Drake, which started when Kendrick took some shots at Drake and J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin’s song “Like That.”

After J. Cole bowed out of the beef, Kendrick and Drake began trading shots back and forth over several diss tracks, one of which was the enormously popular song “Not Like Us.”

The track went on to be one of the biggest songs of 2024 and won every single Grammy it was nominated for at this year’s ceremony. Kendrick also performed the song during the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show.