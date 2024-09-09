Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime News—Blessed by Jay-Z—Overshadows Drake Beef

Kendrick Lamar is on a run he’ll never forget, and now it’s going to include a headline slot at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans in 2025.

It’s not often a diss track becomes a major hit, but that’s what happened this May when the LA rapper dropped his Drake diss “Not Like Us,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 while prominently calling the Canadian rapper a pedophile.

Videos by VICE

Kendrick and Drake’s long-rumored beef had picked up last October after J. Cole insinuated that he, Drake, and Lamar were the “big three” in the industry on Drake’s “First Person Shooter.” Elsewhere on that song, Drake rapped, “Big as the what? Big as the Super Bowl,” despite never having performed there. Now, Kendrick will do it first.

KENDRICK LAMAR



SUPER BOWL LIX HALFTIME SHOW



🚨FEBURARY 9TH, 2025🚨 pic.twitter.com/NqmoKPnOcu — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) September 8, 2024

The announcement that Kendrick will headline the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show is one of the league’s bolder moves, but one that’s not as surprising when looking at the details. In 2019, the league partnered with Jay-Z and his company Roc Nation to let them handle the entertainment around the league, which includes production of the halftime shows.

“The NFL has a great big platform, and it has to be all-inclusive,” Jay-Z told the New York Times at the time. Since 2020, the Roc Nation-curated headliners have included Shakira and Jennifer Lopez (2020), The Weeknd (2021), Dr. Dre with special guests Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar (2022), Rihanna (2023), and Usher (2024).

Kendrick is one of the best live stage performers in music. He's going to make sure the Superbowl Halftime Show is special. They picked the right guy, yall just mad he hurt your favorite singers feelings in a lil rap battle. pic.twitter.com/SCA0e47gTT — Cawb (@CAWBBBB) September 8, 2024

In yesterday’s announcement, Jay-Z called Kendrick “a truly once-in-a-generational artist and performer.” Kendrick said his job is to “remind the world why” rap remains one of the industry’s most impactful genres.

Super Bowl LIX is in New Orleans, and many had wondered if the headline honor might go Lil Wayne—arguably the city’s most famous rapper, who also happened to have discovered and mentored Drake early in his career, signing him to his record label Young Money Entertainment in 2009.

Master P, a fellow New Orleans icon, was tapped to be the Entertainment Ambassador for the upcoming Super Bowl. He congratulated Kendrick on Instagram before adding that “one of the greatest Hip Hop artists alive” should be included in the event, referring to Lil Wayne. Some fans were more pointed in their criticism.

Jay Z KNEW that if Lil Wayne performed he was going to bring out NICKI AND DRAKE and young money to represent ONE OF THE most successful RAP labels of all time to the WORLD and his HATING ASS couldn’t take it, wanted to humble Wayne and SPITE Drake. Whew Roc Nation will CRUMBLE — WRITE A RAP 🎤 | FAN Account (@WriteARapSis) September 8, 2024

Still, it’s not out of the question that Lil Wayne could make an appearance: Kendrick and Lil Wyane have worked together before, collaborating on 2018’s “Mona Lisa.” In fact, Lil Wayne appears on the current list of Roc Nation-curated NFL “songs of the season,” on a feature for the Roc-signed athlete and artist Flau’jae Johnson.

Could another major superstar also find her way onto the stage? We know there’s a major connection between Taylor Swift and the NFL, thanks to her Super Bowl-winning boyfriend Travis Kelce. She and Kendrick Lamar teamed up for “Bad Blood” from her 1989 album, and her appearance would send shockwaves, maybe even literally.

No matter what, conspiracy theories will surely abound. Super Bowl LIX will take place on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.