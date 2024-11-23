Kendrick Lamar Surprise Drops New Album ‘GNX’

Dropping one of the biggest songs of 2024 — not to mention maybe the biggest diss track of all time — wasn’t enough for Kendrick Lamar. The “Not Like Us” rapper just surprise dropped a brand new album, GNX.

GNX is Lamar’s first album with PGLang/Interscope, following his exit from Top Dawg Entertainment and Aftermath Entertainment. Jack Antonoff and Sounwave executive produced the album, which features uncredited appearances from artists such as SZA, Roddy Ricch, and Kamasi Washington. Additional guests include AzChike, Deyra Barrera, Dody 6, Hitta J3, Ink, Peysoh, Sam Dew, Siete, Wallie The Sensei, and Young Threat.

The album title appears to be named after the Buick Grand National Experimental car, per Uproxx. Lamar owns a vintage, limited-run 1987 edition of the vehicle, the same car that Lamar’s family owned when he was born and in which he was driving home from the hospital as a newborn.

GNX is Lamar’s fifth studio album and comes months after his heated beef with Drake. It started when Kendrick took some jabs at Drake on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That.” The two then traded shots back and forth over several different diss tracks, with Kendrick very clearly emerging as the victor with “Not Like Us,” a song that has since gone on to achieve massive mainstream success.

Notably, Drake used an AI-generated version of Snoop Dogg’s voice on one of his tracks, “Taylor Made Freestyle,” which Snoop apparently shared online and Lamar has now addressed. In the GNX opening track “Wacced Out Murals,” Lamar raps: “Snoop posted ‘Taylor Made,’ I prayed it was the edibles / I couldn’t believe it, it was only right for me to let it go.”

Snoop recently clarified that he chose no side in the beef between Lamar and Drake, though it’s obvious that Lamar didn’t see things that way.