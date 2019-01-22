Hell Yeah, Kendrick Lamar and SZA Might Win a Damn Oscar

The nominations for this year’s Oscars are in, and hey, Kendrick Lamar and SZA are nominated for Best Original Song for Black Panther’s “All the Stars.” The music category is stuffed with its fair share of blockbusters, but film snobbery aside, are the songs any good? The only other obvious choice that could take home the award is “Shallow,” the Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper lead-single from A Star Is Born. But I promise you, it doesn’t even slap like that.

The rivalry between the two duos goes deeper than the Oscars too. At the Grammys both songs are nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Song Written for Visual Media, in addition to a handful of loosies. But official Noisey Year-End Rankings be damned, I think we know which song deserves the accolades. Who cares if “Shallow” got over 200 million views on YouTube? Is that the kind of cry baby ass anthem you like to listen to in your spare time? It’s from a movie that’s that’s already been made four different times, for goodness sake. Black Panther and the message it sent, dug beyond A Star’s Born melodramatic love story. It was a story about representation and the strength of a culture the mainstream tried hard to ignore. A win at the Oscars would mean much more than beating Gaga. It would mean that movies like Black Panther have a place at the biggest shows in Hollywood.

Of course, if we’re going based on which song is better chopped and screwed, “All the Stars” wins again. Bradley Cooper probably doesn’t even know who DJ Screw is.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.