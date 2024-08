A mere week or so after revealing the ridiculously stacked guestlist for the Black Panther soundtrack, Kendrick Lamar has dropped the video for the album’s lead single “All the Stars,” featuring SZA. The expensive-looking video has Kendrick rapping in a village and in a forest with actual panthers, while SZA literally sings the chorus amongst the stars. Watch the “All the Stars” video above.

Phil is on Twitter.