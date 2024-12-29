AEW’s Kenny Omega Returns at Worlds End, Teases Feud With Longtime Rival

Kenny Omega made his shocking return to AEW at Worlds End, confronting his longtime rival Kazuchika Okada.

Earlier in the night Okada and one of Omega’s other rivals Will Ospreay advanced to the finals of the Continental Classic tournament. They also have a tethered history, and Ospreay was never able to succeed Okada during his run in Japan. Not much has changed, Okada still walked out victorious. Christopher Daniels explained that he couldn’t hand over Okada’s title, he’s no longer an AEW EVP. That’s when Omega’s music hit the arena and out he came, staring down Okada in an expensive looking suit.

Kenny Omega Confronts Kazuchika Okada

Omega hasn’t wrestled a match since December of 2023 when he was diagnosed with severe Diverticulitis that required surgery. He’s been on the shelf, making brief appearances to confront The Elite. They attacked him on television shortly before his surgery, and he hasn’t been seen since. Omega and Okada’s rivalry goes back to their days in New Japan Pro Wrestling. While Okada was soaring to new heights as the top guy, Omega was there waiting to take it all from him.

As Omega improved and eventually beat Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Their feud remains highly regarded as it got NJPW mainstream attention from a larger western audience. Now that Omega is back and Okada is in AEW, it only makes sense to get this going as soon as possible. There’s no telling what Omega’s schedule will look like with his health and potential flare-ups. Plus, both men are only getting older.

While we might be waiting a bit longer to see those two across from the ring together, we don’t have to wait long for Omega’s return match. He will be at Wrestle Dynasty representing AEW against Bullet Club War Dogs’ Gabe Kidd. They’ve traded shots on social media and at events for the last few months. While Kidd believes he’s miles above Omega, the former multi-time NJPW Champion returns to remind him who the “Best Bout Machine” really is.