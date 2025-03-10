Kenny Omega Becomes AEW’s First Grand Slam Champion at Revolution

Once again, Kenny Omega is an AEW Champion after AEW Revolution.

The “Best Bout Machine” defeated Konosuke Takeshita — the International Champion — at AEW Revolution. Its Omega’s first title in AEW since 2023. During that time, he held the Trios Championships with Matt and Nick Jackson, the Young Bucks. The former AEW World Champion took time off to heal from a severe Diverticulitis case that he says nearly ended his life.

Kenny Omega Wins Big at AEW REvolution

Upon his return to AEW this year, he was attacked by the Don Callis Family — namely Takeshita. The group was looking to put their mark on AEW. Defeating a returning top star who was once Callis’ right-hand man would do just that. Unfortunately, the group consisting of Takeshita, Brian Cage, Kyle Fletcher, Lance Archer, and Mark Davis hasn’t had much luck. Omega’s first singles match back in AEW was against Brian Cage whom he defeated. Then, he teamed with one of his greatest rivals, Will Ospreay, defeating Fletcher and Takeshita.

Takeshita and Omega’s history goes back to their days in Japan. They both worked for DDT Pro, and Takeshita was destined to be a star the second he started wrestling. Some of his early opponents include El Generico (WWE’s Sami Zayn), Omega, and Kota Ibushi, all lauded as wrestling greats. Takeshita has been the International Champion since AEW WrestleDream in October where he came out on top over Ospreay and Ricochet.

With this defeat, Omega has held all but two singles titles for a male wrestler in AEW. Omega was the first wrestler to become a Triple Crown Champion in AEW. Now, he’s AEW’s first Grand Slam Champion. Even so, he’s still chasing current Continental Champion, Kazuchika Okada. Omega teased a future match with Okada in AEW when he came back which has yet to come to fruition, but could after his win tonight. What’s a bigger match than Okada vs. Omega in a “winner takes all” scenario? Especially with AEW All In‘s U.S. debut later this year.