Kenny Omega’s Champion AEW Revolution Opponent Revealed

Kenny Omega is getting a shot at gold at AEW Revolution.

The former AEW World, Tag, and Trios Champion is amid a heated rivalry with Don Callis’ golden boy, Konosuke Takeshita. The Japanese wrestling star is the current AEW International Champion. Takeshita defended the title against Orange Cassidy on last night’s AEW Dynamite which determined who’d face Omega at AEW Revolution.

It won’t be the first time these two AEW greats step into the ring together. Outside of AEW, they’ve been wrestling each other since 2012 while in DDT. When Takeshita made his way to the United States in 2021, he was aligned with The Elite. That changed after signing with AEW.

Omega and Takeshita’s first singles match was at AEW All Out 2023, receiving high praise from fans. Omega was forced to take time off due to a Diverticulitis health scare, shelving him for all of 2024. Upon returning he teamed with one of his greatest rivals, Will Ospreay, to go after The Don Callis Family.

AEW Revolution So Far

Also part of AEW Revolution is the fourth match in Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher’s rivalry, best friends turned bitter enemies. The Don Callis Family will have their hands full at the pay-per-view, which could allow Omega to sneakily get a win and add yet another title to his growing collection. If that’s the case, it might not be long before Omega and Kazuchika Okada face off again. This time it would be under the same promotion which hasn’t happened since Omega departed New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2019 to help start AEW.

This year’s AEW Revolution is at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on March 9th. The card is shaping up nicely outside of the two aforementioned matches. Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Championship against Cope (formerly Adam Copeland) to hopefully end the frustrating Death Riders storyline.

Additionally, MJF is going one-on-one with “Hangman” Adam Page. They came face-to-face on AEW Dynamite last week in an extremely heated exchange. Don’t put it past the Young Bucks to make a surprise return, either. The Rancho Cucamonga-born tag team considers the LA shows their “hometown” gigs.