Ex-National Guard Member Terrorizes Kentucky Highway as Nearby Schools Cancel Classes

A shooter has managed to avoid capture after opening fire on vehicles traveling in a rural area of southeastern Kentucky this weekend. As a result, schools across the area have canceled classes for Monday, while residents are urged to stay alert.

According to authorities, Joseph Couch—a four-year veteran of the National Guard—fired an AR-15 from a cliff ledge off of I-75 near London, KY on Saturday. In what the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department deemed a “random act” of violence, Couch hit 12 cars and wounded five people. There was no known motive.

Videos by VICE

Officials also said Couch legally purchased a firearm and about 1,000 rounds of ammunition shortly before the shooting. In February 2024, Couch was charged with terroristic threatening in Knox County, but the charge was dismissed.

Today, a deep-woods search for the suspect began at 8 AM after being put on pause for the night. Police spokesperson Scottie Pennington explained that they’re using helicopters, drones, and K-9 teams to find him.

So far, authorities have discovered Couch’s AR-15, ammunition, car, and potentially phone near a densely wooded area. They now believe he could be hiding in the woods, possibly armed and dangerous. As a result, residents are encouraged to remain on high alert and reach out to law enforcement if they have any information.

“You need to lock your doors. If you have security cameras, make sure you’re constantly watching them, maybe keep your porch lights on,” Pennington advised. “Have your cell phone and make sure your phones are charged up because you never know when you might have to contact somebody or law enforcement.”

Many are concerned about the safety of their children in the area—especially after the recent devastating school shooting in Georgia last week. As Couch continues to elude capture, several school districts and other private schools have decided to cancel classes today as they continue their search.

“We’re not going to quit until we do lay hands on him,” said Laurel County Sheriff John Root. “This effort is not going to stop.”