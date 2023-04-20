Kentucky Schools Can’t Teach Kids About Puberty Anymore

Kentucky has outlawed the teaching of sex ed, including puberty—even to students who are already going through it.

A new law bans the instruction of sexuality and sexuality transmitted infections up to fifth grade, which can include kids as old as 11, and forces the Kentucky Department of Education to change the current standard of describing “basic male and female reproductive body parts and their functions as well as the physical, social and emotional changes that occur during puberty.”

“Some students we know are undergoing, or they’re going through puberty in the fifth grade or in some cases earlier; they won’t be able to receive any information from schools about that until the sixth grade, so schools will need to think about how they can connect students with other supports or information about that,” Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass told WKYT.com.

The move is part of a longer list of school-related anti-trans policies contained within the recently passed Senate Bill 150, which also effectively bans gender-affirming care for minors. The bill forces trans students in public schools to use bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond to their sex assigned at birth. Public school staff can also misgender students, as per the law, and teachers won’t be allowed to teach about sexual orientation and gender identity to students of any age.

“Any child, regardless of grade level, enrolled in the district does not receive any instruction or presentation that has a goal or purpose of students studying or exploring gender identity, gender expression, or sexual orientation,” the bill says.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear attempted to veto the bill last month, but the Republicans in the state Senate overrode his veto by 29-8.

Glass said that there are “lots of unknowns” about these policies because they could conflict with federal laws. Long-term legal questions include free speech and constitutional issues, local news reported.

“We’re going to have to see how communities react to it, how the courts react to it,” Glass told WAVE on Tuesday. “And then, if the legislature decides they’ve overstepped, or failed to provide clarity around some aspects, we may see future cleanup legislation to correct some of the problems.”

“There are elected officials who have made these decisions,” Glass added. “Elections have consequences. And now we’re going to feel the effects of those and we’re going to see what happens after that.”

These anti-trans policies are only the latest in a year that’s been full of similar moves all over the country. Almost 500 anti-trans bills have been introduced nationwide, ranging from gender-affirming care bans for youth and even adults to drag bans and bills, like SB 150, that allow teachers to misgender trans students.

Before SB 150 became law, students in Kentucky protested it.

“Even in my own family, I have people that don’t love me or respect me for who I am. I face it every day at school, I get threatened, I get made fun of and that’s stupid to me. Nobody should have to be here today fighting for basic human rights. It’s just stupid,” 15-year-old Apollo Walker from Richmond told Spectrum News.

