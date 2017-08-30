Keon Broxton Robs Cards of HR, Ends Game with Amazing Catch at Wall

The Milwaukee Brewers took on the St. Louis Cardinals today, and Keon Broxton came up with the kind of nab at the fence that would be deserving of a highlight by itself. But Broxton just so happened to make the catch in what would be the last play of the game, just barely saving the Brewers by a hop and a flash of leather.

Cardinals fielder Randal Grichuk was at bat and T’d up to send one just over the fence, with a man on base—the Cards trailed 6-5—but Broxton came up with a bit of this magic:

There’s something beautifully geometric about this whole thing: a clean grab just inches away from going over, dead-center, the potential score giving the Cards a one run lead—even Broxton’s dance is symmetrical. The only math the Brewers care about, though, is that the W brings them within three games of the NL Central lead, and 3.5 games out of the Wild Card race.