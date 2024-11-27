Kermit Gave Aerosmith the Boot at a Popular Disney Coaster

An iconic roller coaster at Walt Disney World will no longer feature the legendary Rock And Roll Hall of Fame band, Aerosmith.

Instead, Rock N Roller Coaster will be overrun by The Muppets. Wait, The Muppets are still relevant? The change was announced last week as part of a greater expansion at Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park. That change will also include The Muppets moving from their prior location in favor of a Monsters Inc. ride.

Videos by VICE

Aerosmith has been at the heart of Rock N’ Roller Coaster since its inception in 1999. There’s been a handful of small changes over the years but the “Sweet Emotion” band has remained at the core of the high-speed attraction.

I’m not one to gatekeep and as an avid parkgoer, change is always good in the parks. It’s what keeps the people coming back, right? Rock N’ Roller Coaster will always have a special place in my heart as one of the first coasters I ever went on, and to this day, my favorite.

That being said, The Muppets overlay shouldn’t impact the actual infrastructure of the ride. The track will likely follow its predecessor which is really all that matters.

“We know so many of you share our love for The Muppets and know their energy will be a perfect fit for this coaster,” the release read.

I don’t disagree with The Muppets having energy. I will say, though, that Disney has made multiple attempts to reinvigorate the property through movies, kids’ shows, and various other pop-ups throughout the park, but I never got the feeling that The Muppets are exactly pulling in any new fans. Some Instagram comments on the announcement suggest that.

If Aerosmith was ever going to get the boot, I always had hoped it would be another rock band replacing them. Could you imagine a Fall Out Boy coaster?