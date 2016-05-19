Kesha Can Now Perform at the Billboard Awards, Because Dr. Luke Said So

Two days after reports emerged of Kesha’s Billboard Awards performance being cancelled due to Dr Luke’s objections, according to Buzzfeed it appears that the whole thing is back on. Sadly, of course, the whole thing hinged on Dr Luke’s acquiescence to the performance. Apparently he’s now received assurances that there will be no mention of the ongoing litigation involving the singer and producer. Kesha claims that Dr Luke abused her physically, sexually, and emotionally, and that he drugged her. Dr Luke has denied the claims and a New York City judge sided with the producer’s label Sony last month, stating that there had been no “irreparable harm” to Kesha in their relationship.

“Kesha’s performance on the Billboard Music Awards was always approved, in good faith,” read a statement from Dr Luke’s label, Kemosabe. “Approval was only suspended when Kemosabe learned Kesha was to use the performance as a platform to discuss the litigation.

“Now that Kemosabe has obtained assurances, that it is relying upon, from Kesha, her representatives and Dick Clark Productions that neither Kesha nor her supporters will use the performance as such a platform, the approval has been restored.”

Kesha was planning to play Bob Dylan’s “It Ain’t Me Babe” at the ceremony. In an Instagram post last night, the singer said, “this performance was about me honoring one of my favorite songwriters of all time and has never had anything at all to do with Dr. Luke[…] I simply wanted to sing a song I love to honor an artist I have always looked up to.”

Last night, Ben Folds invited Kesha on stage at the Orpheum Theater in LA to perform the track with an orchestral backing, and even the fan-shot YouTube videos show that it was stirring. Now, she’ll get the chance to perform it as planned.

Watch the video of Kesha and Ben Folds’ “It Ain’t Me” below.