Kesha Congratulates Mom Pebe Sebert for Upcoming Debut Album of Original 80s Recordings

Kesha recently shared a congratulatory social media post for her mom, Pebe Sebert, who announced her debut album after decades in the music industry. Sebert has been a long-time collaborator with her daughter, co-writing 11 songs together. She’s also been a prominent songwriter in the country and pop worlds, writing for Crystal Gayle, Pitbull, Miley Cyrus, Rick Trevino, and many others.

Now, Sebert is releasing her first self-titled album of original recordings on December 12. She made the announcement on social media with the caption, “Pebe Sebert. My one and only album,” including pre-save links. She has dropped three singles in the past several years, with “Vampire” in 2021 and “Hard Times Ahead” in 2022.

Videos by VICE

The latest single from the project is “City’s Burning,” which Sebert released just before her announcement. Featuring a tracklist of 11 songs, these recordings date back to the 1980s, when Sebert had her big break as a songwriter. The album will release on her daughter’s label, Kesha Records.

Kesha Shares Excitement and Love For Her Mom, Pebe Sebert, Ahead of Debut Album

Play video

“I grew up in the studio, watching my mom turn her life into songs. These moments became stories. These stories are her life,” Kesha wrote on social media. “She wrote an album before I was born. This was the only album she made as an independent artist before focusing her life on raising her children and writing songs for other people.”

The post continued, “I grew up watching this alchemy, and I only became who I am because of the road she paved before me. I’m so proud to finally release my mom’s debut album on KESHA RECORDS, and I’m so proud of her release today!”

Previously, Sebert has opened up about her substance and alcohol abuse, stating that her addictions cut her recording career short. Instead, she focused on writing and her family while getting sober. When releasing “Vampire” in 2021, she added a statement addressing that time.

“I felt like this song had died along with my career as a recording artist when my life fell off the tracks due to drug and alcohol abuse in the middle of recording my debut album,” she said. “I grieved the loss of my recording career and this music I was so proud of.” Sebert found her old recordings in 2020, and added, “it’s very fulfilling to finally release this.”

Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images