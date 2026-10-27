Kesha Finally Releases Music Video She’s Been Trying to Share for 16 Years, Hints at Mystery Behind Delay

On October 26, 2026, Kesha finally released an early-career music video that’s been languishing in limbo for 16 years. “Backstabber” appeared on her 2010 debut album Animal, and Kesha filmed the music video in 2009 with her friends. The DIY nature of the video comes through in its delightfully glitter-bombed visuals, showing a carefree young pop singer on the cusp of sudden fame.

But the “Backstabber” video never saw the light of day. In several posts on social media, Kesha expressed her disbelief that the video is finally out. She also said she’s “been trying” to release the video for the past 16 years with no success, until now.

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“In 2009, I knew I wanted ‘Backstabber’ to be a single, so I took it upon myself to make this video to convince everyone that it deserved its moment,” Kesha wrote on Instagram. “My friends and I stayed up all night, did our own glam, and shot this video!! Everyone in it is one of my best friends. We ran around Echo Park and Silver Lake together and just loved making art.”

Iconic 2010s-Era Ke$ha Returns With Official Release of ‘Backstabber’ Video After 16 Years

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Kesha went on to share more of the music video’s backstory, and what it means to release it now. Visually, she shared that the “Backstabber” video was “so authentic to that moment in my life, before everything changed.”

By the time Animal dropped in 2010, Kesha had already gone from a relatively unknown guest vocalist on a Flo Rida song to the indie sleaze scene’s favorite party girl. “Little did I know I’d go from hanging out nightly at the Drunk Tank to touring the whole world a year later,” she wrote.

“We shot this in downtown LA near the bar where I worked part-time,” Kesha added. “It was my first music video, and I just knew I needed it to work.”

Ultimately, “Backstabber” didn’t end up as a single. “TiK ToK” became her solo debut, with later singles “Blah Blah Blah”, “Your Love Is My Drug”, and “Take It Off” cementing her wild, unapologetic, “hot and dangerous” aesthetic.

As for why “Backstabber” was stuck in limbo for so long, Kesha wouldn’t say. When fans asked about it on social media, she fielded the questions by replying, “longggg storyyyyyyy.” It’s unclear whether the delay had anything to do with her years-long legal battle with Dr. Luke, who has denied her allegations of abuse. Their legal dispute ended in a 2023 settlement. However, fans won’t know for sure unless Kesha decides to reveal that herself.

In the meantime, “Backstabber” offers a look at Kesha before she became a household name. The glitter, tangled blonde hair, rowdy persona, and clothing made out of trash bags were all peak 2010s Ke$ha. But while it’s nice to see the dollar sign-era again, we have to admit we’re big fans of this new, emancipated Kesha.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images